The Kansas City Chiefs‘ running game has not been good this season, and Isiah Pacheco getting injured won’t help the solve the issue and head coach Andy Reid knows it. So, looking to help Patrick Mahomes, they are eyeing two running backs to bring before the trade deadline.

According to Albert Breer of Sports llustrated, the Chiefs are considering two different names at the running back position. New York Jets’ Breece Hall is being evaluated by many teams as a trade prospect. However, they are also looking at Jerome Ford of the Cleveland Browns, who has lost snaps due to rookie Quinshon Judkins explosion.

Now, Ford is a good running back but has a pretty established ceiling. He averages 3.5 yards per attempt in 2025, but has a career 4.3 yards per carry. Ford is able to move the chains on a good day.

Breece Hall, on the other side…

If the Chiefs are able to get their hands on Breece Hall, this team, that is already a juggernaut, could reach new heights entirely. After all, it’s Andy Reid‘s scheme. Breece Hall has superstar potential and he has been showing it in a dysfunctional team like the Jets.

Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets.

If the Chiefs get a superstar running back, paired with none other than Patrick Mahomes, it’s trouble for the rest of the NFL. The Chiefs offense has scored 28 or more points in five straight games and that’s been with a running game where no RBs have more than 329 rushing yards.

The Chiefs established themselves as a contender once again

Starting the season 0-2 was not good for the Chiefs, but they had many key players on the sideline. Now that wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are back and tight end travis Kelce is showing his best version once again, they are almost unstoppable.

Now, they can rely on their offense to put almost 30 points or more weekly. And, if something happens, the Chiefs have the second-best scoring defense in football. Hence, they are as complete a roster as an NFL team can be.