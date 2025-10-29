On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs received a concerning injury update on running back Isiah Pacheco, which creates uncertainty in a crucial area of the field for head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Therefore, Kareem Hunt has reminded both of them that he’s ready to step up if needed, while showing confidence in his teammates.

“We’ve got some other guys too who can make plays… I’m prepared for whatever I’m asked to do,” Hunt told reporters on Wednesday, as quoted by Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

After taking a scary hit on his right knee during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ Monday night win over the Washington Commanders, Pacheco is considered “week-to-week” with an MCL sprain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This leaves his status for Week 9 up in the air, making the Chiefs look at a scenario where they potentially miss Pacheco to visit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. But according to Hunt, Reid and Mahomes can trust in the rest of the Chiefs’ RB room.

Patrick Mahomes hands the ball off to Kareem Hunt.

Advertisement

Hunt has already proven the Chiefs he can replace Pacheco

While losing Pacheco would certainly be a huge blow for the Chiefs’ offense, it wouldn’t be an uprecedented situation for Reid and Mahomes. Kansas City went through something similar—but worse—last year, when a fractured fibula forced Pacheco to miss multiple games in the 2024 NFL season.

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes reveals two words he told Travis Kelce after drop, before Chiefs’ eventual win vs Commanders

It was an early challenge for the Chiefs, yet they responded incredibly well. Pacheco’s injury led to the team bringing back Kareem Hunt, who shined in his return to Kansas City after spending time with the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

Hunt led the Chiefs in carries (200), rushing yards (728), and rushing touchdowns (7) in 2024, proving to be a dependable weapon for Reid and Mahomes. When Pacheco recovered, the team knew it had a solid duo of running backs.

In 2025, the Chiefs have primarily relied on Pacheco to run the ball, with the Rutgers product leading the way in carries (78) and rushing yards (329). Hunt, however, has also had his fair share of snaps with 62 carries for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Besides, the veteran RB has rushed for more first downs than any other Chiefs player so far (23).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hunt isn’t underestimating the Bills’ defense

With Pacheco’s return date unclear, the Chiefs may need to turn to Hunt just like they did in 2024. His performance has been encouraging thus far, so Reid and Mahomes should have no reason for concern.

Kareem Hunt in action against the Bills.

Advertisement

Besides, the Bills’ defense has been struggling on the ground, allowing 1,052 rushing yards and 150.3 rushing yards per game in the 2025 NFL season. This could set up the perfect situation for Hunt to rise to the occasion.

Advertisement

see also Travis Kelce describes himself in 3 words after Chiefs’ dominant MNF win over Commanders

Still, Hunt isn’t underestimating their opponents, who showed an improvement in their recent 40-9 win over the Carolina Panthers: “I know it’s going to be like a playoff atmosphere… we’re going to have to really lock in and be on the same page.”

Advertisement

Who else could get more reps in KC apart from Hunt?

Besides Hunt, the Chiefs could give more playing time to free agent signing Elijah Mitchell and rookie Brashard Smith in the event Pacheco stays on the sidelines. The practice squad includes fullback Carson Steele, who got plenty of reps before Hunt’s return in 2024, and former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who hasn’t suited up in a while.

Hunt believes the Chiefs are in good hands despite Pacheco’s setback, but with the November 4 trade deadline getting close, Sunday could represent a huge test to the strength of Kansas City’s RB depth.

Advertisement