Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have racked up three consecutive victories, and despite being in third place in the AFC West with a 5-3 record, they remain favorites to win the divisional title over the Broncos and Chargers.

Additionally, even as the 7th seed in their conference, all predictions place them as Super Bowl favorites above other teams like the Packers, the Lions and the defending champions, Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes is currently the best quarterback in the NFL and the frontrunner to claim another MVP award, thanks to his offense being fully operational after the return of Rashee Rice, who has given a boost to the explosive wide receiver group with names like Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown. All of this is combined with the running game led by Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce, who wants to retire at the very top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who did the Chiefs sign?

The Chiefs signed nose tackle Mike Pennel, who has already been with the team in two stints (2019-2020 and 2023-2024). Interestingly, in both chapters, Andy Reid’s team won the Super Bowl.

During the 2025 season, Pennel was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, but just a few days ago he was released. This sparked a frenzy on social media when Chris Jones asked general manager Brett Veach to make an attempt to sign him. His wish has now been fulfilled.

Advertisement