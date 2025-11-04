Jets have reportedly made final decision on Garrett Wilson after Breece Hall’s trade request

The New York Jets have been one of the most active teams during the 2025 NFL trade deadline. After the club received a trade request from running back Breece Hall, the front office has reportedly made a decision on whether to move on from wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The Jets have already made significant moves on Tuesday, parting ways with defensive standouts Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams to stockpile draft capital. With Hall now asking out, speculation quickly grew that Wilson could be next.

However, according to Jordan Schultz, the Jets have decided not to trade Garrett Wilson, firmly establishing him as the centerpiece of their offense moving forward.

Why did the Jets not trade Garrett Wilson?

Following the departures of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, reports emerged that the Jets could also move on from Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Nevertheless, both offensive weapons will stay with New York this year.

While the Jets are currently 1-7 and sit at the bottom of the AFC East, the club doesn’t want to let all its best players go. The defense has already been hit hard with the departures of two stars, so there was no need to weaken the offense too.

The Jets could have acquired at least two additional first-round picks for Garrett Wilson. However, they already own five first-round selections over the next two years, so it apparently wasn’t necessary to add more.

Wilson, a 10th overall pick in 2022, has been an outstanding weapon for the Jets despite the team’s offensive struggles. He signed a four-year, $130 million extension in July, which clearly shows that the Jets don’t plan to let him go anytime soon.

The offseason could be a different story

While the Jets didn’t trade Garrett Wilson before the 2025 deadline, things could change by the end of the season.

Prior to the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jets could still consider moving Wilson. However, that will depend on how the remainder of the season unfolds — and on whether other teams show strong interest in the star wide receiver.

