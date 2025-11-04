Breece Hall breaks silence on Jets trading Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams

It was an eventful day in the Big Apple, with the New York Jets taking center stage at this NFL trade deadline. The team led by Aaron Glenn traded away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, but decided to keep Breece Hall on the roster.

Through his official X account (formerly Twitter), the running back shared his thoughts following this marathonic day: “Sick about my bruddas man happy for them but man im sick rn,” Hall said via @BreeceH.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding Hall’s situation, as he was one of the names most linked to a potential trade. In the end, the former Iowa State star will, at least, remain a Jet for the rest of the season.

Breece Hall has been a key piece in the offense led by Justin Fields, which will now have to move forward without highly impactful players like Gardner and Williams on the roster.

Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets.

Busy day in New York

The New York Jets sent shockwaves across the NFL today, fully committing to a rebuild by trading away two defensive cornerstones, All-Pros Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, before the trade deadline.

The two-time All-Pro cornerback Gardner was shipped to the Indianapolis Colts for a massive haul including two first-round picks and WR Adonai Mitchell. Hours later, the Jets dealt defensive tackle Williams to the Dallas Cowboys for a package including a 2027 first-round pick.

These two stunning moves give the Jets an incredible five first-round draft picks over the next two years, signaling a complete change in strategy for the struggling franchise.

Planning for the future

Following the massive trades of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, the New York Jets have fully pivoted toward building a future contender centered around young stars Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson.

The team now holds an incredible five first-round and two second-round picks across the 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts, providing unparalleled flexibility to acquire top-tier talent.

This massive influx of draft capital will allow the Jets to surround their existing offensive cornerstones—Hall, a dominant runner, and Wilson, a dynamic receiver—with the necessary firepower to become a long-term Super Bowl threat.