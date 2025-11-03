Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their fourth loss of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, when Patrick Mahomes and company fell by seven points in their visit to the Buffalo Bills. To make matters worse, Reid and Mahomes saw an offensive player get hurt during the 28-21 loss to Josh Allen and company.

During the fourth quarter of the game, right tackle Jawaan Taylor went down and was unable to finish the contest. Speaking to reporters in his postgame press conference, Reid confirmed Taylor suffered a right ankle injury.

“All right, we had one injury coming out of it. It was Jawaan Taylor, who hurt his right ankle,” Reid said, though he couldn’t reveal the extent of the injury. The player is expected to undergo further tests to determine the severity of his setback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jawaan Taylor’s injury vs. Bills

Taylor, 27, got hurt at the start of the fourth quarter in Buffalo, during a play in which Bills star pass rusher Joey Bosa sacked Mahomes at the hosts’ 40-yard line. Taylor was on the other side of the play, since Bosa beat left tackle Jaylon Moore to get to Mahomes. Still, he got rolled up with the Bills’ defensive line pressure.

Jawaan Taylor hugs Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

The Chiefs listed him as questionable to return, yet Taylor ended up watching the remainder of the game from the sidelines, with Wanya Morris taking over. While tests will provide a clearer picture, Taylor at least knows the bye week will give him more time to recover.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs could reportedly make key trade for running back

A much-needed bye week in Kansas City

The week to rest couldn’t have come at a better time for Reid and Mahomes, with the Chiefs’ offensive line banged up. At some point in the Bills game, Kingsley Suamataia had to briefly exit the field. Last week, Trey Smith missed the win over the Washington Commanders due to a back injury. Meanwhile, rookie Josh Simmons has been away for the last four weeks for personal reasons, representing a notable absence at left tackle.

Advertisement

The bye week could also help in the recovery of a key offensive weapon, with Isiah Pacheco coming back from an MCL sprain which he sustained against Washington and forced him to miss the trip to Buffalo.

A must-win game on the horizon

The Chiefs, who are 5-4 after losing to Allen‘s Bills, will face a crucial game when they return to action in Week 11, taking on division rivals Denver Broncos on the road on November 16. With Denver leading the AFC West at 7-2, it will be a great opportunity for Kansas City to stay in the hunt for the division title. Right now, the Los Angeles Chargers stand between the Broncos and Chiefs with a 6-3 record.

Advertisement