Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs currently look like one of the best teams in the NFL. For that reason, a trade before the deadline could make them the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl.

According to several reports, the position most sought after by general manager Brett Veach is running back. For that reason, insider Dan Graziano has put a very intriguing name on the table to acquire a weapon that would greatly help Patrick Mahomes.

“Jaylen Wright, who has slipped behind rookie Ollie Gordon II on the depth chart, could also be a player who moves. There will be teams interested in picking up a running back, with the Chargers and Texans being two teams I’ve heard mentioned. And there are sure to be others.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Chiefs sign running back before NFL trade deadline?

Everything points to the Chiefs making a trade to sign a running back before the NFL deadline on November 4. Although Jaylen Wright would be one of the more accessible options, other names are also being considered.

Albert Breer has mentioned that, if the conditions are right, Breece Hall would be the big move the Chiefs would make. All of this would be accelerated by Isiah Pacheco’s recent knee injury.

Advertisement

Another position the Chiefs could address is edge rusher to help Chris Jones. A move on the defensive line would add to the recent return of Mike Pennel, who came from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs are reluctant to give contract extension to Patrick Mahomes star teammate

Who is Chiefs’ starting running back?

Kareem Hunt is the Chiefs’ starting running back for the game against the Bills. Additionally, in a move to give depth to the position, Andy Reid decided to activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire.