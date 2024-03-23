The Kansas City Chiefs want a third consecutive Super Bowl, but the salary cap might be their worst enemy. Although Patrick Mahomes and the offense got an upgrade with the arrival of Hollywood Brown, the defense might be a very different story.

Of course, the biggest goal for the Chiefs was to keep Chris Jones and they did that with a massive five-year, $95 million contract extension for the defensive tackle.

However, the NFL is a cruel business and money wasn’t enough to give L’Jarius Sneed a new deal. That’s why, the cornerback got a non-exclusive franchise tag before the start of free agency.

What will be the new team of L’Jarius Sneed?

Considering an extension was almost impossible for L’Jarius Sneed, the Kansas City Chiefs will trade their star defensive player to the Tennessee Titans. In exchange, they’ll receive a 2025 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick swap.

Now, Sneed will probably become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL with a new contract which should be of at least $80 million. It’s going to be an extraordinary duo at the CB position in Tennessee alongside Chidobe Awuzie.

Undoubtedly, L’Jarius Sneed was one of the best players for the Kansas City Chiefs during their playoff run beating the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers. They just couldn’t deliver another big extension after Chris Jones’ deal.

Thanks to the trade with the Titans, the Chiefs will create almost $20 million in salary cap space. Of course, the 2024 NFL Draft could be the best way to address this massive loss.