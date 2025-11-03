Andy Reid knows who to blame after Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs lose to the Bills in Week 9

It was not an easy Week 9 for the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. After the loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Andy Reid was not going to lose the opportunity to make sure everyone knows who to blame.

“It starts with me doing my job better and giving our guys an opportunity and put them in good positions where they can make some plays,” Reid said. He wasn’t going to blame anyone but him for this bad result.

Reid added, “We’ve got to do a little better than that, obviously, when you’re playing a good football team,” and he is not wrong. The Buffalo Bills were just better in the game.

The Chiefs had no answer for Josh Allen and James Cook

Out of the four touchdowns, three of them were on the ground. Josh Allen sneaked twice for six, Ty Johnson scored another TD too. However, while not scoring, the damage James Cook did was very important. Cook had 27 carries for 114 rushing yards.

That is important not only because of the yards he gained, but because of what this caused. The Bills ended with 34:45 minutes of possession to only 25:15 of the Chiefs. Keeping Mahomes and company in the sidelines is the best way to control them.

Will the Chiefs make the playoffs?

If the season ended today, the Chiefs wouldn’t be a playoff team. Only the best seven teams in the conference go to the NFL playoffs. Right now, the Chiefs are eighth.

If the playoffs were settled today, the teams representing the AFC would be the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers. Those four would go as the first four seeds winning the divisions. The WildCard teams would be the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.