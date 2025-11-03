Patrick Mahomes addresses controversial call during Chiefs’ loss to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a massive blow in their playoff aspirations. After a loss to the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened up on an intentional grounding called against him.

In the third quarter, the refs called for an intentional grounding, which Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid heavily complained about. About that play, Mahomes said, “I was just trying to say that it got my arm, and the ball got hit. I was trying to throw it closer to the guy down the field, but it’s a judgment call, and it’s not reviewable. There’s nothing you can really do about it.”

In fact, Andy Reid tried to challenge the call. The refs explained that this call wasn’t able to get challenged or reviewed. This didn’t fall into Reid’s graces. It’s not great that a key play gets a bad call and can’t even get reviewed.

The Chiefs were dominated either way

The Chiefs ended up losing by one possession but that game was very lop-sided. Buffalo was the best team on Sunday and Mahomes was under pressure. The Bills also made it a statement to stop the Chiefs’ best weapons in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

Worthy and Rice combined for 103 yards and only seven catches. For instance, Rice alone had 16 catches in the previous two games. In this game, they were overly marked and the Chiefs suffered moving the chains.

Mahomes got a bad rep this time

In 10 games against the Bills, this is the first time where Mahomes doesn’t have a touchdown. Also, this game marked a career-low in completion percentage for Mahomes and also a career-high for counterpart Josh Allen.

However, the Bills beating the Chiefs in the regular season is not a strange thing. The debt is in the playoffs, where Kansas City has always been just a tad bit better and has made it impossible for the Bills to reach a Super Bowl.