Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Andy Reid about fourth downs after Chiefs loss to Texans

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have been the biggest juggernauts in football recently. However, this year the Kansas City Chiefs might end their season without a playoffs appearance. After losing to the Houston Texans, the head coach was criticized for going on fourth down and the quarterback spoke about it.

The Chiefs were 1-3 on fourth quarter attempts but the biggest one came when the game was 10-10 with 10:23 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was 4th & 1 and the Chiefs decided to go for it unsuccessfully. The Texans weren’t able to move the chains much in the second half so granting them a short field was a huge mistake, and the Texans made the winning score there.

Mahomes spoke on those decisions. “Coach Reid believes in us and we’ve executed in that same situation several times this season, [The Texans] made good plays today but I’ll never question the decision to go for it because I believe in the offense and who we are.“

Andy Reid and the Chiefs are in uncharted territory

This is the first time in more than a decade that the Chiefs have a losing record in December. Hence, when they are used to be fighting for the first seed in the AFC, this time the Chiefs are really close to missing the playoffs. In fact, they are now eliminated from the AFC West title race. Due to their 6-7 record, they can’t mathematically win the division, one that they’ve won nine straight years.

The Broncos are 11-2 and also the Chargers are 8-4 right now. Hence, the Chiefs are not even close to the second seed in their own division, finding themselves in a tough spot in the AFC standings. It’s just an unusual way for them to be in this kind of trouble at this stage of the season.

Chiefs remaining schedule

The rest of the NFL season is not easy for the Chiefs, but it’s an up-and-down ride. For instance, next week they host the Chargers, a team that knows what it takes to beat Kansas City this year. Also, the Chargers are in the middle of a playoff race.

Then, it’s a presumably easy road trip to Tennessee. But still, that’s a winnable game against the Titans. Following that, the Chiefs host the Broncos, who are one of the best teams in the NFL. Then they end the regular season against the Raiders in Las Vegas.