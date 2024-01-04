Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their third Super Bowl in five years. However, the 2023 season hasn’t been easy for Patrick Mahomes because of the lack of production on offense and the big amount of dropped passes by wide receivers such as Kadarius Toney.

However, the Chiefs managed to survive with a 10-6 record and clinched the AFC West for the eight straight year over teams in the hunt such as the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders. The problem is they won’t have the No.1 seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, Mahomes and Reid seemed destined to build the next dynasty in the NFL, but, 2023 will be the first year in which the star quarterback will have to face a playoff game on the road.

Now, before the final game of the regular season, Andy Reid has made a huge decision regarding Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Reid will give some rest to Patrick Mahomes

Andy Reid confirmed Patrick Mahomes will not play in the final game of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs have locked the No.3 seed in the AFC and cannot be higher than that position.

“Looking forward to the challenge of playing the Chargers. We got to have a good week of preparation. Pat (Mahomes) won’t play. So, Blaine (Gabbert) will take over at that spot. We’ll rotate the other guys in as we go.”

Who will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs?

Regardless of what happens in Week 18, the Chiefs will be the No.3 seed in the AFC. The Baltimore Ravens have clinched the No.1 seed and, in Sunday’s biggest game, the Dolphins and the Bills will fight for the No.2 seed and the AFC East.

In this scenario, the possible rivals of Patrick Mahomes in the Wild Card round are: Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the Divisional round, the Chiefs might still host another playoff game if the No.2 seed loses during the Wild Card round. Then, if the Baltimore Ravens are eliminated, Mahomes could also play at home in the AFC Championship Game and avoid a being on the road for the first time in his career.