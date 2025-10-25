Andy Reid makes major admission about possible absence of key Chiefs player ahead of MNF vs. Commanders

The Kansas City Chiefs have somehow managed to bounce back in their NFL season after a few concerning losses. Andy Reid’s team will host the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead next Monday night, with the primary goal of adding another win to their current record.

Unfortunately for Patrick Mahomes and company, a key player for the team has a questionable status for this crucial game. Trey Smith, the experienced Chiefs guard, is still uncertain to play.

The news was confirmed by Reid himself during his customary press conference, where he also commented on the upcoming opponent, making it clear that Dan Quinn is doing an excellent job coaching the Commanders.

“All right, really, the only one injury-wise is Trey (Smith). He didn’t practice today, low-back spasms. We’ll list him as doubtful. We’ll just see how he does here. Look forward to the challenge of playing Washington, good football team. We know that they’re well-coached.”

Trey Smith #65 walks to the field during Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp.

Additionally, the veteran coach was blunt with a one-word message when asked by the media about the availability of both Kareem Hunt and Jaylen Watson for Monday Night Football: “Yeah.”

Maintaining the momentum

The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off a dominant 31-0 shutout of the Raiders, are aiming to sustain their newfound offensive rhythm as they prepare to host the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for 14 touchdowns this season and is coming off a sharp performance, will look to exploit a struggling Commanders defense that ranks near the bottom of the league (27th in total yards allowed).

With the Chiefs offense ‘grooving,’ as star Travis Kelce put it, the focus in Week 8 will be a complete performance to secure a crucial third consecutive victory and solidify their standing in the AFC playoff picture.

What’s next for the Chiefs?

After their Monday Night Football clash with the Commanders, the Kansas City Chiefs face a grueling stretch that will test their Super Bowl mettle. The team travels immediately to Orchard Park for a highly anticipated Week 9 rematch against the rival Buffalo Bills, a clash of AFC titans that often decides conference supremacy.

Following this pivotal showdown, Patrick Mahomes and company will hit their much-needed Week 10 Bye, which precedes a difficult Week 11 road game against the division-rival Denver Broncos at Mile High, capping off a challenging sequence that could define their mid-season trajectory.