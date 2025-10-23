Commanders’ HC Dan Quinn reveals if Jayden Daniels will play against Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs on Monday Night Football

The Washington Commanders have not been lucky this season. Especially when considering the health of their quarterback Jayden Daniels. Now that they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 on Monday Night Football, head coach Dan Quinn has given an update on if the team’s quarterback will duel with Patrick Mahomes.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, Dan Quinn ruled out Daniels in his press conference. “We knew it wasn’t going to be significant — meaning long[-term] — but also not well enough to say, OK in six days, it’s ready to go based on speed and how you would handle this type of injury. So, all of the week will be focused for him on the rehab in hopes of the following week.”

The Commanders are now preparing to face Mahomes and the Chiefs with Marcus Mariota under center. Washington is 1-1 this season with Mariota. However, the Chiefs won’t have any mercy. Mahomes is playing his best football, the Chiefs offense is looking better and better and if Mariota can’t keep up, the Commanders won’t have any chance at winning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mariota has a history with Mahomes

Mariota was a divisional rival of Mahomes when he played for the Las Vegas Raiders. Also, they have played each other three times, once in the postseason. Mahomes has won the three games against Mariota.

Marcus Mariota #0 of the Washington Commanders

Advertisement

Mariota is capable of bringing dynamism to an offense, but he will fail to make good reads on defense and can be a bit reckless at times. He is the definition of an up-and-down quarterback.

Advertisement

see also Jayden Daniels' net worth: How much money does the Washington Commanders QB have?

The Commanders have plenty of injuries to deal with

All bad times must come to an end. That’s what the Commanders must tell themselves. Last week, Daniels got injured and they had no receivers as Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel and Noah Brown are all injured.

Advertisement

At least now, McLaurin and Samuel returned to practice this Thursday. While positive, without Daniels it’s a tough ask to go to Arrowhead and steal a win. It’s up to Mariota to pull one of the biggest upsets of the season.