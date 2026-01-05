Travis Kelce drops concerning revelation for Chiefs about potential retirement in 2026

The latest loss may have marked the end of an era for the Kansas City Chiefs. The central figure in this story is Travis Kelce, who, after taking the field at Allegiant Stadium alongside his teammates, delivered an intriguing message regarding his potential retirement from the NFL.

Ahead of the inevitable uncertainty surrounding the final decision No. 87 will make, his latest postgame comments to the media generated more questions than answers: either it will come very soon, or it will take a bit more time.

“I mean, who knows? Who knows? Either it hits me quick, or I’ve got to take some time,” Kelce said, via Jesse Newell of TheAthletic.com. “I think last year was a little bit easier. I think I knew right away I wanted to give this one a shot. So we’ll see.”

Kelce’s numbers this season in Chiefs Kingdom

Travis Kelce finished the 2025 regular season maintaining his status as a key target for the Chiefs‘ offense, recording 76 receptions for 851 yards and 5 touchdowns. Averaging 11.2 yards per catch, Kelce demonstrated his continued reliability and veteran presence on the field, even as the team faced a challenging year.

TE Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs (2025)

These numbers further solidify his legendary career, marking his 10th consecutive season with at least 75 receptions and keeping him among the elite tight ends in NFL history.

Chiefs turn their focus to the upcoming Draft

With the Chiefs officially holding the 9th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft order, rumors are intensifying that the front office may target a high-end tight end as a successor to Travis Kelce.

Following a disappointing 6–11 season and with Kelce’s retirement still a possibility, prospects like Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq have emerged as ideal fits to restore explosive playmaking to Patrick Mahomes’ offense. This rare top-10 positioning gives Kansas City a unique opportunity to secure a blue-chip talent and ensure the long-term stability of its passing game.