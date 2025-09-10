Andy Reid reveals Bill Belichick recommended him one player for Chiefs: ‘He’s got potential’

There’s no doubt that the Kansas City Chiefs have had one of the most competitive rosters in the league in recent years — and part of that roster in 2024 came thanks to a recommendation from none other than Bill Belichick. At the time, Andy Reid managed to add a key weapon for Patrick Mahomes, further strengthening the reigning champions’ offensive arsenal.

Who are we talking about? Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton — originally drafted by the New England Patriots with the 50th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Two seasons later, he found himself as part of Chiefs Kingdom, joining Kansas City as a new weapon in Mahomes’ offense.

According to insider Charles Goldman, Reid revealed that the move came following a recommendation from none other than Bill Belichick.

“Chiefs HC Andy Reid says that former Patriots HC Bill Belichick called Andy Reid to personally vouch for WR Tyquan Thornton when the team brought him in on the practice squad last season. Bill said, ‘He’s got potential.'”

Tyquan Thornton #2 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Thornton’s impact on the Chiefs

Since being acquired by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has had a slow start in his new home. In his six games with the New England Patriots in 2024 before the move, he had four receptions for 47 yards and no touchdowns.

With the Chiefs, his 2025 season has started with one game played, where he recorded two receptions for 41 yards. This follows a full 2024 season that saw him finish with 4 catches for 47 yards with the Patriots before being waived and signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

The former second-round pick has struggled to find his footing in the league, with a career total of 45 receptions for 473 yards and two touchdowns. However, his performance in the most recent game, which included a long of 38 yards, shows his potential to be a deep threat in the high-powered Chiefs offense.