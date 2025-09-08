Andy Reid and Travis Kelce find themselves in an uncomfortable spot only one week into the 2025 NFL season, with the Kansas City Chiefs losing to division rivals Los Angeles Chargers in their first game of the campaign.

Reid, however, is not only upset with the result itself, but also with some of the situations that transpired on the field. The Chiefs head coach made that clear on Monday, voicing a strong complaint to the NFL as Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart wasn’t ejected despite hitting Kelce.

“Yeah, I don’t understand that, that rule,” Reid told reporters in a press conference via Zoom. “I didn’t … I guess it’s open hand, fist, whatever. I don’t know. I mean, I don’t know all that, what their decision was on that. But he definitely got hit in the head pretty hard, whether it was a open fist or closed fist.”

Reid not happy with lack of ejection for Tart after hit on Kelce

The situation Reid referred to took place in the third quarter of the game. Shortly after blocking for running back Kareem Hunt, Kelce gave Tart an extra shove, to which the Chargers player responded by hitting the Chiefs star in the front of his helmet.

The officials noticed the situation, handing Los Angeles a 15-yard penalty. Tart, however, got to stay in the game since the referees opted not to eject him. That decision may have been based on the fact that Tart’s contact was with an open hand, but that explanation is still not good enough for Reid.

“Yeah, I think it’s the open-hand, closed-hand deal,” Reid said, “I’m not sure how you determine that. Which hurts more?”

Reid knows his comments could have consequences

It’s quite unusual to see the Chiefs coach complain against the refs, especially since that could result in a fine from the NFL. Still, Big Red didn’t hesitate to share his true thoughts this time.

“Yeah, I’ll work out that with the league,” the head coach said. “I mean, I can’t get into all that. I don’t have enough money to do all that.”

Tart has no regrets about hitting Kelce

Tart is expected to appear on the NFL’s first gameday accountability report of the 2025 season, but he doesn’t seem to be worried about a potential fine. In fact, instead of showing remorse, the Chargers DT recently mocked Kelce with a Taylor Swift reference on Instagram.

Needless to say, his actions didn’t sit well with Reid and the Chiefs, but neutral fans also looked upset to see him stay in the game. In fact, many accused the NFL of unfair treatment as Shilo Sanders was ejected for a similar situation in preseason, shortly before being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Reid’s complaint makes sense, since an ejection could’ve changed the course of the game. After hitting Kelce, Tart went on to deflect a pass from Mahomes early in the fourth quarter before blocking a two-point conversion attempt, which allowed the Chargers to keep a 20-18 lead. In the end, LA won the game 27-21 with Tart on the field.