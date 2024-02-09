Andy Reid is one of the greatest head coaches in history. Alongside Patrick Mahomes, the legend is building a new dynasty with the Kansas City Chiefs with the chance to win a third Super Bowl in five years.

The 2023 season hasn’t been easy for Reid, especially because of the struggles on offense with wide receivers like Kadarius Toney or Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropping a big amount of passes.

However, the Chiefs found their best version in the playoffs and the NFL saw them eliminate favorites on the road such as the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens.

During the last few weeks, even with enormous success, Andy Reid has been in the spotlight due to various reports indicating that he might be considering retirement after the Super Bowl. Therefore, the head coach responded to that question in Las Vegas before facing the San Francisco 49ers.

Will Andy Reid retire as head coach?

In one of the press conferences before the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Andy Reid confirmed he won’t retire as head coach regardless of what happens between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

“Am I retiring? Listen, my mom and dad told me this when they were working. They said you’ll know when it’s time. And I’m ready to go right now. Let’s go. That’s what they would tell me when I was young. I was an inquisitive kid and so that’s the way I look. Somewhere, you’re going to know when it’s time. Today’s not the day.”

Who could replace Andy Reid as head coach of the Chiefs?

As a consequence of all the rumors about the future of Andy Reid, even Bill Belichick emerged as possible candidate to replace him. However, Clark Hunt, the Chiefs’ CEO, dismissed that scenario in an interview with Mad Dos Sports Radio.

“That’s a conversation we’ll have at the end of the year. I am not expecting him to retire. He loves what he’s doing. I know he’s energized by the team that he has. I know that he loves coaching Patrick Mahomes. I look forward to having Andy as our head coach for many more years. I’ve heard the same reports that you have and have been surprised to see so many of them out there because I have no sense from Andy that he’s ready to retire.”