Avalanche confirm concerning Gabriel Landeskog injury update affecting Nathan MacKinnon and rest of the team

The Colorado Avalanche are running into trouble in what’s otherwise been a magical 2025-26 NHL season. This time, captain Gabriel Landeskog has been sidelined with a physical setback that will affect Nathan MacKinnon and the rest of the roster.

“Gabriel Landeskog will not play due to a lower-body injury. He is week-to-week,” the Colorado Avalanche announced on their social media, via @Avalanche on X.

After missing the past three NHL regular seasons due to a knee injury, Landeskog made his return during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, setbacks have been a recurring issue for the veteran forward. The latest injury update provided by the Avs is yet another concerning reminder for MacKinnon and company that their captain is far from at his peak form.

So far in the 2025-26 NHL campaign, Landeskog has appeared in 47 games, scoring 9 goals and assisting in 20 more for a total of 29 points.

Nathan MacKinnon during the medal ceremony at 2026 Winter Olympics

Colorado can afford to sit Landeskog

Fortunately for the Avalanche, it holds a seven-point lead over the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division and the entire NHL standings. Thanks to its star-studded lineup, Colorado can weather the storm if Landeskog is to miss considerable time.

Perhaps, allowing Landeskog to recover is the right procedure for the Avs. So far, MacKinnon and company have shown no signs of slowing down. If they can cruise through the remainder of the regular season, the captain may return fully healthy for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

According to Tankathon, the Avalanche will face the third-easiest remaining schedule based on strength of schedule. With 21 games left in the season, the Avs will face opponents with an average win percentage of .532. Therefore, Landeskog’s absence may affect the team, but it shouldn’t be catastrophic for a squad that is widely favored to go all the way and hoist the Stanley Cup.