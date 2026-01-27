Andy Reid sends stern warning to the rest of the NFL ahead of Chiefs’ offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs’ early exit in the most recent NFL season was a harsh wake-up call — a clear reminder that something needs to change. Andy Reid’s experience reflects that reality, and rather than dwell on the disappointment, he has already shifted his focus to what lies ahead.

In recent comments to the media, the veteran coach was blunt about shifting gears and, as a warning to the rest of the league, emphasized his determination to turn things around as quickly as possible.

“I’m fired up to get into this offseason and get going,” Reid said Monday, via the team’s official transcript. Even with the Super Bowl still ahead to close out the season, some teams are already looking toward the future — including the Chiefs.

A new staff in Chiefs Kingdom

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for a restructured 2026 season, Andy Reid faces the potential departure of key coordinators Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo. With Eric Bieniemy returning to the fold, the coaching staff is set for a major shift.

Highlighting his confidence in his staff’s talent, Reid warned the NFL about Nagy leaving the Chiefs, emphasizing that his former assistant is ready for a new challenge. This transition marks a pivotal moment for the franchise as they look to maintain their dominance with a fresh leadership dynamic.

The confidence in Mahomes

Following his mid-December surgery to repair torn ACL and LCL ligaments, Patrick Mahomes is already “hitting all the checkpoints” in his recovery. The Chiefs are focused on a meticulous rehab program in Kansas City, with the goal of having their superstar quarterback ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season without restrictions.

While Mahomes is pushing to participate in summer workouts, the team is balancing his aggressive mindset with the caution needed to ensure he returns at 100%.