Trending topics:
NFL

Andy Reid sends stern warning to the rest of the NFL ahead of Chiefs’ offseason

Andy Reid is looking to put the Kansas City Chiefs’ disappointing season behind him and is already turning his focus to what lies ahead in the upcoming NFL season.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesHead coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ early exit in the most recent NFL season was a harsh wake-up call — a clear reminder that something needs to change. Andy Reid’s experience reflects that reality, and rather than dwell on the disappointment, he has already shifted his focus to what lies ahead.

In recent comments to the media, the veteran coach was blunt about shifting gears and, as a warning to the rest of the league, emphasized his determination to turn things around as quickly as possible.

“I’m fired up to get into this offseason and get going,” Reid said Monday, via the team’s official transcript. Even with the Super Bowl still ahead to close out the season, some teams are already looking toward the future — including the Chiefs.

Advertisement

A new staff in Chiefs Kingdom

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for a restructured 2026 season, Andy Reid faces the potential departure of key coordinators Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo. With Eric Bieniemy returning to the fold, the coaching staff is set for a major shift.

Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

Highlighting his confidence in his staff’s talent, Reid warned the NFL about Nagy leaving the Chiefs, emphasizing that his former assistant is ready for a new challenge. This transition marks a pivotal moment for the franchise as they look to maintain their dominance with a fresh leadership dynamic.

Chiefs’ AFC rival sets sights on Patrick Mahomes’ former coach after overlooking longtime Andy Reid assistant

see also

Chiefs’ AFC rival sets sights on Patrick Mahomes’ former coach after overlooking longtime Andy Reid assistant

The confidence in Mahomes

Following his mid-December surgery to repair torn ACL and LCL ligaments, Patrick Mahomes is already “hitting all the checkpoints” in his recovery. The Chiefs are focused on a meticulous rehab program in Kansas City, with the goal of having their superstar quarterback ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season without restrictions.

Advertisement

While Mahomes is pushing to participate in summer workouts, the team is balancing his aggressive mindset with the caution needed to ensure he returns at 100%.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt makes something clear on Travis Kelce’s NFL future amid retirement rumors
NFL

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt makes something clear on Travis Kelce’s NFL future amid retirement rumors

Reid hints at offseason moves with remark on Chiefs amid Kelce retirement rumors
NFL

Reid hints at offseason moves with remark on Chiefs amid Kelce retirement rumors

Chiefs’ Andy Reid reveals where his relationship with Matt Nagy stands amid his 2026 departure
NFL

Chiefs’ Andy Reid reveals where his relationship with Matt Nagy stands amid his 2026 departure

Verlander could join AL East team to boost 2026 rotation in free agency
MLB

Verlander could join AL East team to boost 2026 rotation in free agency

Better Collective Logo