Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season may reopen old wounds for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Philadelphia Eagles only a few months after their Super Bowl LIX meeting.

While the Chiefs looked ready to leave that painful experience behind them, a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the season opener is creating a bigger urge for revenge in their upcoming rematch against the Eagles.

Speaking to the media at his Wednesday press conference, Reid had a clear message for his players, including leaders Mahomes and Kelce: “There are no excuses for any of us for what took place. We’ve got to do better.”

Eagles come to town in pivotal moment for Kansas City

The 21-27 loss to the Chargers rubbed salt into the Chiefs’ wounds, as Reid and company haven’t completely healed from their traumatic Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. However, Week 2 offers Kansas City the perfect opportunity for redemption.

Patrick Mahome scrambles while being chased by Josh Sweat.

On Sunday, the 0-1 Chiefs will welcome Jalen Hurts’ team to Arrowhead in their first meeting since February. Months after their 40-22 loss in New Orleans, all eyes will be on whether Mahomes and Kelce show a better version of themselves this time.

Reid urges Chiefs to improve the running game

Reid wants no excuses, and also to see the offense improve from Week 1. The Chiefs coach particularly expects a change in the running game after a lackluster outing in Brazil: “We need to do better on that, starting off.”

The stat sheet from Sao Paulo explains Reid’s concern. Mahomes led the team in carries (6) and rushing yards (57) last time out, with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt (five carries each) producing just 25 and 16 yards, respectively.

The Eagles, on the other hand, made a statement in the 2025 NFL season opener with a 24-20 win over division rivals Dallas Cowboys on national television. As mentioned earlier, a win on Sunday could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Chiefs. It looks easier said than done though, and Reid knows there won’t be margin for error.

