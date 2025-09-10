Travis Kelce breaks silence after accidentally injuring Xavier Worthy in Chiefs’ loss to Chargers

Travis Kelce was involved in an unfortunate situation early in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, as he accidentally injured Xavier Worthy after colliding with the wide receiver while running a route.

The veteran tight end broke his silence on the matter during the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, released on Wednesday. Speaking with his brother Jason, Kelce felt bad for seeing his teammate leave the field.

“I’m supposed to be running my route at depth for Worthy. So, it’s frustrating for me,” Kelce said, as quoted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. “I was trying to kind of set up my guy to be able to get into position, and it all just happened pretty quick. I just gotta be better, man. I’m 13 years in the league. There is no excuse for me running into my own guys like that… .”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A frustrating night for Kelce, Chiefs in Brazil

Worthy missed the remainder of the game in Sao Paulo, watching from the sidelines as the Chiefs fell 21-27 to the division rivals. Kelce played the entire contest but it was still a frustrating night for the tight end.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Even though he recorded a nice touchdown catch, that was only one of his two receptions in the game, totaling for just 47 yards. On top of that, Kelce got slapped by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart.

Advertisement

see also Chiefs HC Andy Reid reveals significant injury update on Xavier Worthy with a three-word message

The referees may have given Tart a 15-yard penalty for his actions, but he still wasn’t ejected from the game—which is why Andy Reid complained with the NFL. And it wasn’t like the Chargers DT regretted his behavior.

Advertisement

Far from offering an apology to Kelce, Tart mocked the Chiefs tight end with a Taylor Swift reference a day after the Chargers’ win. In short, it was a forgettable night for Kelce, a night that already got off to a bad start with the collision that injured Worthy.

Worthy’s return date still uncertain after clash with Kelce

The Chiefs eventually found out Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder, with his timeline to return still unclear. It remains to be seen how much time, if any, the wideout misses, though he is expected to play again in the 2025 NFL season. Hopefully, Kelce and company welcome him back to the lineup soon.

Advertisement