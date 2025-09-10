Andy Reid rules out two concerning scenarios for Xavier Worthy after collision with Travis Kelce in Chiefs’ loss vs Chargers

One of the biggest concerns around the Kansas City Chiefs right now has to do with Xavier Worthy, who got injured after colliding with Travis Kelce during the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Fortunately, Andy Reid provided some positive news on the wide receiver.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Chiefs head coach ruled out two concerning scenarios for Worthy. First, he strongly denied the possibility of surgery for the second-year wideout: “No, not right now.”

In addition, Reid also made it abundanty clear that placing Worthy on Injured Reserve is not an option either. “He’s rehabbing,” said Reid, as quoted by Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reid provides positive update on Worthy, but return date remains unclear

Reid’s comments should be quite refreshing for Chiefs Kingdom, with many fearing worst-case scenarios for Worthy. However, it might be too soon to tell when he will be cleared to return.

Xavier Worthy looking on the sideline.

Advertisement

Those expecting Worthy back soon should hold their horses for a bit, since Reid said Worthy and fellow wideout Jalen Royals are the only Chiefs players not practicing Wednesday.

Advertisement

see also NFL imposes strong fine on Jalen Carter for spitting Dak Prescott: Will he play for Eagles vs Chiefs?

Chiefs still waiting for Worthy and Royals

The good news is that, according to the Chiefs coach, both wide receivers are doing better and making progress as they target a return to action. Worthy’s clash with Kelce resulted in a dislocated shoulder, making his recovery date unclear.

Advertisement

Royals, meanwhile, has been dealing with knee tendinitis since preseason. The rookie wideout missed the loss to the Chargers in Brazil, which is why Worthy’s injury during the game hit the WR room even more.

In the meantime, Patrick Mahomes is counting on Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Nikko Remigio, and Jason Brownlee as his healthy wideouts. On Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead in a highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX rematch, with Worthy and Royals’ status still uncertain.

Advertisement