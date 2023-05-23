The waiting is finally over for Antonio Brown. After not playing football for more than a year, the wide receiver has announced his return. This time, the Super Bowl LV champion will bolster the offense of an unexpected team after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Antonio Brown is definitely one of the most controversial players the NFL has seen recently. The wide receiver has had the opportunity to play for top teams like the Steelers, Patriots, and Buccaneers, but his mentality did not meet the required level for those squads.

Despite winning Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay alongside Tom Brady, whom Brown really hates, he has been unable to find a team interested in his services. However, there is now a franchise willing to give him an opportunity to return to football this year.

Antonio Brown announces the team he will play for in 2023

During his days as member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Antonio Brown was seen as one of the best receivers in the entire NFL. Unfortunately, his problems outside the field had a huge impact on his career, resulting in no team willing to give him a chance for the 2022 season.

Recently, Antonio Brown hinted that he would join Lamar Jackson at the Baltimore Ravens, but the team denied those rumors. He wants to return, but it seems like he has no place in the NFL after his recent outbursts with the league, coaches, and even players.

However, it seems like Brown will finally get another chance to play football, but not in the NFL. The wide receiver will suit up on May 27th for the Albany Empire of the Arena League, who will face the Fayetteville Mustangs.

Brown is co-owner of the Albany Empire. This doesn’t mean that the 34-year-old be part of the team for the upcoming season, but he could play some games with them until some NFL franchise offers him a deal for the 2023 campaign.