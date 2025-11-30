Are Marvin Harrison Jr. and Bam Knight playing for Cardinals vs Bucs today in Week 13 of 2025 NFL season?

The Arizona Cardinals’ NFL season has undeniably fallen far short of expectations at this point, with injuries perhaps being the biggest obstacle for the team. The matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers presents a prime opportunity for Jonathan Gannon’s squad, who hope to have Marvin Harrison Jr. and Bam Knight available at Raymond James Stadium.

The injury report published on the official NFL site lists both players as questionable, meaning their presence in the Cardinals’ offense remains uncertain. It’s expected that their availability will be confirmed in the coming hours.

However, a ray of hope emerges following a report by journalist Ian Rapoport on his official X account (formerly Twitter), suggesting that both the WR and RB could be on the field alongside their teammates.

“AZCardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendectomy) and RB Bam Knight (knee) are both expected to go Sunday, despite being listed as questionable. Harrison has missed the last two games,” the insider revealed via @RapSheet.

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals.

What happened to Harrison Jr. and Knight?

The Arizona Cardinals offense is set to receive a major boost as both wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back Bam Knight are trending toward playing in Sunday’s key matchup. Harrison is returning after missing two games following an emergency appendectomy, a highly unusual mid-season ailment.

Meanwhile, Knight is managing a knee injury that limited his practice time this week. Despite both being officially listed as questionable, reports indicate the Cardinals expect their playmaker wideout and key rotational back to suit up, offering much-needed depth as Arizona looks to upset the Buccaneers.

The impact of this duo on the Cardinals’ offense

The Arizona Cardinals’ offense has seen important contributions from both Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back Bam Knight this season. Harrison Jr. remains a key perimeter threat, recording 34 receptions for 525 yards, averaging a robust 15.4 yards per catch, and finding the end zone 4 times.

In the backfield, Knight has been a reliable goal-line option, tallying 63 carries for 193 yards and also scoring 4 rushing touchdowns, achieving an average of 3.1 yards per attempt. Their consistent, complementary production is essential as the Cardinals look to keep pace in the NFC West.

