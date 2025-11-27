Jonathan Gannon refuses to make changes amid 3-8 season

The Arizona Cardinals (3-8) are in the middle of a three-game losing streak following a 27-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFC West team will clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, trying to snap its losing skid and right the ship for the final five games of the season.

Jonathan Gannon has been under scrutiny this campaign, with many saying his time with the Cardinals is over.

The coach remains confident that his team will find success, but they need to execute better instead of expecting big changes from the coaching staff.

Jonathan Gannon doesn’t think the Cardinals should make big changes

Gannon told reporters that the Cardinals need to stick to the process if they want to see results. He remains confident that his team can turn things around.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals.

“(For) the sake of change, to think that you’re going to get a different result, I don’t believe in that (with) where we’re at right now,” Gannon said. “I think these games that are coming down to one-score games, you can look at a couple plays here or there, but I showed the defense the first drive of the game. They’re backed up, and five plays later it’s 7-0, and really not for anything schematically that they did.“

“Those are the things that I point out that it’s like, hey, let’s fix these day one install plays on a sail route, on a stretch play, on a four-way post wheel three out man to man zone beater that we’re in man to man. Let’s do those a little bit better. Then in critical moments, (it comes down to) do we have the right thought process, and can we execute? I think we have the right thought process, and I’ve seen us execute. We just have to do it a little higher level,” he added.

The Cardinals started the season with two consecutive wins. Ever since that, they have won just one game. They need to get things going, or the front office will probably hit the reset button again.