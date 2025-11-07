Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Tom Brady takes a historic shot at 49ers with shocking message

Tom Brady recalled that the San Francisco 49ers had a great opportunity to draft him, but by letting him slip away, they opened the door for the New England Patriots to change their history.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Tom Brady former quarterback of the New England Patriots
© Bryan Bedder/Getty ImagesTom Brady former quarterback of the New England Patriots

Tom Brady grew up as a big fan of the San Francisco 49ers. That’s why, after winning the Super Bowl six times with the Patriots and another with the Buccaneers, the legendary quarterback admitted it hurt him deeply that the team he loved didn’t consider him and instead chose another player at his position in the 2000 NFL Draft. It all happened during an interview with Fox.

“You know, my allegiance to the 49ers left when they skipped over me six times in the 2000 Draft. So, every time I wanted to play the 49ers, I just wanted to make sure that the coaches who were out there at the time, you chose a goat farmer (Giovanni Carmazzi) over me. I never forgot that.”

In the end, Bill Belichick and the Patriots selected Brady in the sixth round, and the rest is history. New England became the winningest franchise in the NFL, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the 49ers haven’t won a championship in more than three decades.

Advertisement

What was Tom Brady’s draft pick?

Tom Brady was the 199th overall pick in the 2000 Draft, a decision that forever changed the history of the NFL. Months later, taking advantage of an injury to Drew Bledsoe, the young prospect from Michigan took the league by storm, becoming the greatest player of all time.

The legend noted that the fact 31 teams didn’t see him as a franchise quarterback motivated him throughout his entire career. Brady also always kept in mind that even the Patriots took their time before drafting him.

Advertisement

“I will say they all passed over me six times and in fact the Patriots passed over me five times. So, they were just one less than everybody else which is, you know, that’s okay. It all worked out. There were not a lot of people clamoring for my ability to go out there and play quarterback for them.”

NFL News: Tom Brady sends clear message about Aaron Rodgers after Steelers take total control of AFC North

see also

NFL News: Tom Brady sends clear message about Aaron Rodgers after Steelers take total control of AFC North

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
49ers make major revelation about the last NFL trade deadline
NFL

49ers make major revelation about the last NFL trade deadline

49ers announce firm decision with Mac Jones and Brock Purdy
NFL

49ers announce firm decision with Mac Jones and Brock Purdy

49ers TE George Kittle calls out NFL over lack of care for players’ health
NFL

49ers TE George Kittle calls out NFL over lack of care for players’ health

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight, October 29, for Mavericks vs Grizzlies in the NBA Cup?
NBA

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight, October 29, for Mavericks vs Grizzlies in the NBA Cup?

Better Collective Logo