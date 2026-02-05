Super Bowl LX: The biggest records to watch ahead of Seahawks vs Patriots in 2026

Levi’s Stadium will host Super Bowl LX next Sunday. There, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will go head-to-head in what could be considered a rematch of what happened back in 2015.

The NFL has constantly given us an endless number of milestones throughout its history, as well as records that many once thought were impossible to break. However, this time there’s the particular possibility that some of them could make history.

On Bolavip we take a quick look at the records that both the Seahawks and Patriots could break — not only at the team level but also individually. Let’s take a look at these stats!

The winningest team in history

Ahead of this edition of the Super Bowl, the Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers remain tied as the teams with most championships, each with six rings. However, in Foxborough, they’re aiming to go solo at the top by adding a new championship.

Tom Brady of the Patriots calls a time-out in the first quarter of the Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

These are the other editions won by the New England Patriots, with a certain Tom Brady (with Bill Belichick as well) as the main exponent of these achievements: XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII.

Maye also aims to make history

The youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl is Ben Roethlisberger. At the time, Big Ben was just 23 years and 340 days old when he captured SB XL. On Sunday, Maye will be 23 years and 162 days old, so he could surpass that record if he comes out as champion.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

Rice’s 215 yards

Super Bowl XXIII witnessed a rarely seen feat, one that no one has been able to surpass to this day. Jerry Rice, then playing for the San Francisco 49ers, capped his performance with 215 receiving yards, becoming the only player to achieve this so far.

In moments when games like this tend to be tighter than usual, a glimmer of hope emerges for breaking that record: Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seattle player has recorded 180 receiving yards in an NFL game, so it doesn’t seem far-fetched that he could surpass Rice this Sunday.

Longest field goal

Representing the Kansas City Chiefs, Harrison Butker hit a 57‑yard field goal in Super Bowl LVIII — the longest in Super Bowl history. Mike Vrabel’s roster includes Andy Borregales, who this season connected on a 59‑yard field goal. Could he do it again on Sunday?

Andy Borregales #36 of the New England Patriots.

Other records that could be broken

Most catches : James White, New England Patriots, 14 (Super Bowl LI)

: James White, New England Patriots, 14 (Super Bowl LI) Most return yards : Desmond Howard, Green Bay Packers, 244 yds (Super Bowl XXXI)

: Desmond Howard, Green Bay Packers, 244 yds (Super Bowl XXXI) Highest completion percentage: Phil Simms, New York Giants, 88% (Super Bowl XXI