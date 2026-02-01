Seahawks suffer a $5 million fine ahead of Super Bowl LX game vs Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks are facing the New England Patriots but before they play the Super Bowl LX, a big distraction in the shape of a $5 million fine hit the team. This all comes just days after the report that the team is for sale.

This is not the only fine directed to the Seahawks in the last few days. However, this is clearly the bigger one. Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reported that the NFL fined the Seahawks with $5 million for failure to comply ownership requirements.

The Seahawks owner Paul Allen died in 2018, and at that moment, his sister Jody became responsible for liquidating all of Paul’s holdings. The proceeds were supposed to go to his specified charities. The NFL didn’t push for a sale until the 2024 expiration of a term in the Lumen Field lease that would have meant that 10% of the proceeds would go to the state of Washington.

This must not distract the roster from the task in hand

This is a front office issue. Hence, the roster shouldn’t have to be distracted by this report. They already have a hard-fought battle in their hands when they play the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Hence, the focus is clear now for coaches and players, as the fine to the Seahawks ownership is likely to go to a legal dispute.

As for the Seahawks, the team’s official position is that they are not for sale, so this is all getting a bit messy. Even if the front office was about to sell the team, the NFL imposes clear restrictions on the ability to transfer equity.

The Patriots, meanwhile…

New England is having time to reassess, study, and gameplan against the Seahawks. Both franchises come in very different moods. While the Seahawks roster seeks to keep their ideology, the front office is about to potentially enter a legal battle with the NFL.

