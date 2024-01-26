After his departure from the New England Patriots, everything pointed out to Bill Belichick becoming the new coach of the Atlanta Falcons. The two challenges were very clear: surpass Don Shula’s win record and finally conquer a Super Bowl without Tom Brady.

In the last few weeks, the legend had two interviews with the Falcons, and no other team scheduled talks with him. When Jim Harbaugh signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, it seemed that Atlanta would lean towards Belichick.

However, the Atlanta Falcons have surprised the NFL by ruling out Bill Belichick. Now, Raheem Morris, former defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, will be the new head coach of the team.

“I am overjoyed for the opportunity for my family and I to return to Atlanta as the Falcons head coach. We know from firsthand experience what a first-class organization Atlanta is and what this team means to its city and its fans. I am incredibly appreciative of Arthur Blank for his leadership and for this entire organization for putting its trust in me to help lead this team.”

What will be the next team of Bill Belichick?

Unless a last-minute surprise occurs, Bill Belichick won’t have a team for the 2024 season. The only two teams without a coach are the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks, but he hasn’t even had interviews with them.

A few days ago, several reports confirmed that the Commanders are not interested in Belichick. Meanwhile, Ben Johnson, the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, appears to be the primary option for Seattle. Dan Quinn and Mike Vrabel are also in the mix.

Believe it or not, one of the most successful coaches in NFL history will be without a team. Bill Belichick is off to a sabbatical year waiting for another opportunity to arise in 2025.