Why was Bad Bunny wearing number 64 and what message did the football he held at the end read?

Bad Bunny performed at Super Bowl LX in front of a sold-out Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, while millions watched across the globe during the NFL’s biggest night. Now, many wonder whether there was a hidden message behind the number 64 he donned, and what was engraved on the football he held.

Super Bowl LX’s halftime show had no shortage of memorable moments, including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin joining Bad Bunny, confirming the rumors across social media. Still, another aspect that grabbed headlines and stole the spotlight was Benito’s choice of apparel.

Bad Bunny wore a shirt that read “Ocasio” and the number 64 during his Super Bowl LX halftime show performance. Bad Bunny’s real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, so the name on the back of his jersey was actually his own.

As for the meaning behind his number, theories have emerged around social media. At the moment, the most reasonable hints at Bad Bunny—or rather Martinez Ocasio’s mother, Lysaurie Ocasio, who was born in 1964. Thus, Bad Bunny may have represented his mother in the biggest show of his career.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

Message to America on football

Last but not least, Bad Bunny closed his performance in the Super Bowl LX halftime show by holding a football in front of the camera. On the pigskin, Bad Bunny sent a clear message: “Together, we are America“.

Bad Bunny’s message-on-a-football moment during Super Bowl LX came after the Puerto Rican artist gave a nod to every country in the American continent. After much controversy surrounding his selection as the halftime show artist, his message sought to unite the “New World.”