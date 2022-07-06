The biggest reason why it took so long for Baker Mayfield to be traded was the salary he's due this season. However, once the Cleveland Browns agreed to split his contract, the quarterback was sent to the Carolina Panthers.

Baker Mayfield's days in Cleveland seemed to be over for months, but it wasn't until July that the Browns found him a new home. On Wednesday, NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the 27-year-old quarterback was traded to the Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick.

With Sam Darnold — who failed to impress in Carolina — and rookie signal-caller Matt Corral in their roster, the Panthers were frequently mentioned as Mayfield's biggest suitors. But they waited until Cleveland lowered its demands.

The Browns made clear their quarterback plans in March by trading for Deshaun Watson, but their reluctance to pay any of Mayfield's massive salary has prevented them from getting a deal done sooner. Eventually, they had to gave in and accept that the only way to part with him was by spliting his contract.

Baker Mayfield salary: How will Browns, Panthers split his contract?

With no leverage in this situation, Cleveland ended up shipping Mayfield for peanuts and paying most of his salary. Fortunately, the former first overall pick took a pay cut to make things easier. Still, the Panthers got him for a bargain.

(Via Nick Shook of Around The NFL)

"Cleveland will pay Mayfield $10.5 million this season, saving over $8 million in cash and salary-cap space, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Carolina, meanwhile, will pay the fifth-year QB around $5 million. Mayfield, who was originally owed $18.858 million, agreed to a $3.5 million pay cut, but can earn back what he gave up in incentives."

Though the Browns ended up paying most of his salary, getting a low draft pick in return, this is the best for everyone. Cleveland and Mayfield get the divorce they wanted, the team frees up cap space, and the Panthers acquire the quarterback they were looking for.