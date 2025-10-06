Baker Mayfield issues strong warning to the rest of the NFL about one of the Bucs’ key weapons

Week after week, the path through the NFC South seems to be clearing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have already secured four wins this NFL season with just one loss. Baker Mayfield and his offensive unit have been causing havoc, with their biggest trademark being the ability to turn games around in the final moments.

On Sunday, they did it once again — this time at Lumen Field against the always-tough Seattle Seahawks, pulling off a 38-35 victory. Mayfield wasn’t alone in this clutch performance; he had strong support from Emeka Egbuka, one of the top-performing rookies so far this season.

Speaking to the media after the game, the quarterback praised the performance of the former Buckeyes wide receiver, calling him a unique talent in this league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s kind of one-of-one. He’s well-rounded, and not just in football — in life. I think he’s grounded and I think he’s genuine in everything he does. He’s intentional. And you just don’t see that often. Especially as a rookie with the talent he has, you really don’t see that often,” Mayfield said via ESPN.

Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

A lethal duo in the Bucs’ offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has found a devastating new rhythm, powered by the immediate and electric connection between quarterback Baker Mayfield and rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Advertisement

see also Seahawks HC names Bucs star best in his position

Through five weeks of the 2025 season, the duo has been virtually unstoppable, with Egbuka tallying a historic 25 catches for 445 yards and five touchdowns, setting an NFL record for the most catches, yards, and touchdowns through a player’s first five career games.

Advertisement

Mayfield, who praised the first-rounder for earning his trust “very quickly,” has repeatedly looked to his new weapon in clutch moments, including a game-winning touchdown in Week 1 and a massive 163-yard performance in Week 5’s shootout win over the Seahawks.

Egbuka’s explosiveness on deep balls—including a 77-yard bomb and a 57-yard gain—has injected new life into the Buccaneers’ passing game, cementing this rookie-quarterback tandem as one of the league’s most exciting and lethal offensive partnerships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for Tampa Bay?