Seahawks HC names Bucs star best in his position

The Seattle Seahawks are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, eager to win their fourth consecutive game of the season and not let the San Francisco 49ers drift away in the NFC West division standings.

The Bucs (3-1) suffered the first loss of the season in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now are set to bounce back against the inspired Seahawks. Sam Darnold is playing at a high level, going 70 of 100 for 905 yards and five touchdowns against two interceptions. He has carried the ball three times for 36 yards to start the season.

On the other end, the Buccaneers have Baker Mayfield delivering again and they hope the former No. 1 overall pick can continue to ball against a difficult opponent.

Mike Macdonald has high praise for Baker Mayfield

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald shared his thoughts on Mayfield this week. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Macdonald thinks Mayfield is the best quarterback in the league under certain circumstances.

“Coach Mike Macdonald said that by the Seahawks’ in-house metrics, Mayfield is probably the best quarterback in the NFL right now in terms of extended-play situations. That’s something you have to deal with, but he also plays on time,” Macdonald said. “He’s extremely accurate, he’s got a great arm, and then when he extends plays, obviously he’s a great competitor.” Mayfield has the eighth-fastest average time before throw at 2.68 seconds.”

These two teams could make a lot of noise in the NFL this season, and their quarterbacks have similar stories. Mayfield has gone 83 of 139 for 904 yards and eight touchdowns against one interception in four games for a Bucs team eager to contend.