One of the most surprising moves during the 2022 NFL offseason was the trade between Browns and Panthers for Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, the quarterback has received the worst news possible about his return with Carolina after getting injured.

Panthers want Baker Mayfield to win the starting quarterback job (again)

It has not been a great beginning for Baker Mayfield with the Panthers. He did won the race against Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job during the offseason, but now it seems like he must do it again.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks took control of the team for Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams. He did not have Baker Mayfield available for this game due to a high-ankle sprain injury, so P.J. Walker had to take care of the offense.

Despite the loss against the Rams, where Walker did not perform well, Wilks thinks that Baker Mayfield must fight again for the starting quarterback job.

"I can't give you that answer,'' Steve Wilks said Monday when asked if Baker Mayfield would start if he recovers from his injury. "But I can tell you right now those guys [the other quarterbacks] are going to compete at that position just as well as other positions do to see who exactly goes out there on Sunday.''