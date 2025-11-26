Baker Mayfield sends Todd Bowles a clear message about starting for Bucs vs Cardinals

The NFC South is still far from settled in terms of playoff spots, meaning every loss could represent a significant setback as the NFL regular season winds down. Todd Bowles’ Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Arizona Cardinals, hoping to have Baker Mayfield available to lead the offense.

During the Bucs’ last outing, which ended in a loss to the Rams, Mayfield was unable to finish the game due to a left shoulder injury. On Monday, after medical evaluations, it was confirmed that the QB sprained his AC joint with no structural damage and would be able to return to play sooner rather than later.

When asked by the media about the pain, the former Browns standout said it is “decreasing for sure… It’s pain tolerance, management, at that point. See how it goes through the week and go from there.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, he clarified that he doesn’t want to rush his recovery to avoid worsening the injury. “Understanding that we have Teddy, and I’ve been in this spot before, in the non-throwing shoulder, and if it’s going to hinder how I play, probably won’t go. But won’t know that until later in the week, getting practice reps, and seeing how that goes.”

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

A veteran back in the Bucs’ lineup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to lean on the veteran experience of Teddy Bridgewater should Baker Mayfield be sidelined for the game against the Arizona Cardinals due to his shoulder sprain.

Advertisement

see also The NFL’s zero-win seasons: Franchises that hit rock bottom

While Mayfield’s status is being monitored daily, Bridgewater has been taking the majority of first-team practice reps to ensure readiness. The Bucs are banking on Bridgewater’s proven composure and ability to manage a game, as demonstrated throughout his career as a spot-starter, to keep the offense stable and help Tampa Bay snap its recent losing streak and remain competitive in the NFC South race.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay aims for the playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a critical three-game stretch crucial to their playoff aspirations. With an opportunity to capitalize on a favorable home schedule, the Bucs host the Arizona Cardinals and a pivotal NFC South showdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

They then travel for a divisional clash with the Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay must secure wins in these upcoming contests, particularly against division rivals, to significantly boost its current standing and maintain their pursuit of a postseason spot.

Advertisement