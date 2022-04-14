Former first-overal pick Baker Mayfield sounded off against the Cleveland Browns and took a big shot at those who doubt him. Check out what he said.

The Cleveland Browns decided to move on from Baker Mayfield, and that's perfectly fine. They traded for Deshaun Watson in hopes to put a dot at the right of the never-ending list of QBs they've had over the past two decades.

The issue, though, is that they had publically committed to Mayfield and even told him they'd continue to roll with him, yet they blindsided him and his camp when they orchestrated a meeting and a trade with Watson.

Now, Mayfield is having a tough time finding a new team and chances are that he'll have to sit on the bench for a full season. Needless to say, he's got all the right to feel lied to and disrespected.

Baker Mayfield Says He Felt Disrespected By The Browns

"I felt disrespected. One hundred percent," Mayfield said on the "YNK" podcast. "I was told one thing and they completely did another."

He Struggled With All The Negativity

The former first-overall pick also opened up on how his own fans booing him took a toll on his confidence. He was trying to play through an injury and wasn't able to perform the way he wanted to:

"I'd be lying to you if I didn't say that I got caught up in all the negativity and stuff during the year last year," the former Sooner said. "I was trying to be tough and fight through it, but then physically I wasn't as capable of doing what I would normally [do]."

"When I wasn't performing on the field, that's when it really started to go downhill. Because I can tough it out, I don't care, I'm not going to complain about it, like everybody is banged up. But then when it started hindering my play and going downhill, that's when I was like, oh s--t," he added.

"That's when I started losing my own self-confidence and losing myself. This past year was rough," Mayfield continued. "It was. It was rough on me, my family. It sucked because I knew what I could be doing, but I physically wasn't in a state to do it."

Mayfield Wants To Boo His Haters At Work

But then, true to form, Mayfield proved one of the reasons why some teams are hesitant to make a run at him. He claimed that he'd love to boo the fans the same way they booed him to see how they crumble under pressure:

"I would love to show up to somebody’s cubicle and just boo the s--t out of them and watch them crumble," the controversial QB said.

In all fairness, Baker Mayfield should be given at least another chance to prove he can be a starter in the NFL. But at $18 million per year, with an injured shoulder, and well-known maturity issues, that may be easier said than done.