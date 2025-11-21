Baker Mayfield’s teammate Bucky Irving may take longer than expected to return to the Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield has been playing without Bucky Irving since October, and according to information from Mike Florio, it is unlikely that the running back will return quickly to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving the team without a key offensive weapon.

“Florio says he doesn’t think Bucky Irving will be back ‘anytime soon’ and that it has to do with more than what can be seen on an injury report,” reported Zach Brunner on X, referencing a video where Florio discussed the running back’s injury from a few weeks ago.

However, a separate report from Rick Stroud suggests a different timeline: “Irving needed some mental health support from what I can gather following his injury and I’m told he’s ‘trending toward playing in the very near future.’ It won’t be Sunday, however. Not sure I agree with Florio’s claim he doesn’t expect Irving Jr. ‘anytime soon,’ speculation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

When did Irving last play for the Buccaneers?

Irving last played for the Buccaneers in the game against the Eagles on October 25. Tampa Bay lost that game, and Irving failed to score a touchdown, contrasting sharply with his performance last season when he scored 8 touchdowns and amassed 1,122 rushing yards.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Mayfield has several options while Irving is injured, including Sean Tucker, Rachaad White, and Owen Wright, all of whom are on the depth chart to maintain a viable running game against opponents. Currently, White leads the backfield with 376 rushing yards.

Advertisement

see also Baker Mayfield’s net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Buccaneers’ next game

With two consecutive losses, the Buccaneers arrive in Week 12 hungry for a victory. Despite Irving’s absence, they have White running well as they face a tough road game against the Rams, a team having a good season but with known weaknesses on offense. The Buccaneers will not return home until Week 13 to play the Cardinals.