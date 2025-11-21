Trending topics:
NFL

Baker Mayfield’s teammate Bucky Irving may take longer than expected to return to the Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield may have to wait for a while longer for Bucky Irving to recover, as a report from an NFL insider suggests his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster will not be quick.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the NFL Preseason 2025
© Mike Ehrmann / Getty ImagesBaker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the NFL Preseason 2025

Baker Mayfield has been playing without Bucky Irving since October, and according to information from Mike Florio, it is unlikely that the running back will return quickly to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving the team without a key offensive weapon.

“Florio says he doesn’t think Bucky Irving will be back ‘anytime soon’ and that it has to do with more than what can be seen on an injury report,” reported Zach Brunner on X, referencing a video where Florio discussed the running back’s injury from a few weeks ago.

However, a separate report from Rick Stroud suggests a different timeline: “Irving needed some mental health support from what I can gather following his injury and I’m told he’s ‘trending toward playing in the very near future.’ It won’t be Sunday, however. Not sure I agree with Florio’s claim he doesn’t expect Irving Jr. ‘anytime soon,’ speculation.”

Advertisement

When did Irving last play for the Buccaneers?

Irving last played for the Buccaneers in the game against the Eagles on October 25. Tampa Bay lost that game, and Irving failed to score a touchdown, contrasting sharply with his performance last season when he scored 8 touchdowns and amassed 1,122 rushing yards.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Mayfield has several options while Irving is injured, including Sean Tucker, Rachaad White, and Owen Wright, all of whom are on the depth chart to maintain a viable running game against opponents. Currently, White leads the backfield with 376 rushing yards.

Baker Mayfield’s net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

see also

Baker Mayfield’s net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Buccaneers’ next game

With two consecutive losses, the Buccaneers arrive in Week 12 hungry for a victory. Despite Irving’s absence, they have White running well as they face a tough road game against the Rams, a team having a good season but with known weaknesses on offense. The Buccaneers will not return home until Week 13 to play the Cardinals.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Bucs’ Baker Mayfield opens up about return to Los Angeles after stint with the Rams
NFL

Bucs’ Baker Mayfield opens up about return to Los Angeles after stint with the Rams

Buccaneers continue overlooking Shilo Sanders with new safety signing
NFL

Buccaneers continue overlooking Shilo Sanders with new safety signing

Bucs know who’s to blame for their loss to the Bills
NFL

Bucs know who’s to blame for their loss to the Bills

NFL teams with limited playoff appearances: Long droughts and short histories
NFL

NFL teams with limited playoff appearances: Long droughts and short histories

Better Collective Logo