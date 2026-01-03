Jerry Jones makes major admission on Dak Prescott’s starting role ahead of Cowboys vs Giants clash

It’s clear that the Dallas Cowboys’ season hasn’t ended as expected, leaving many to already look ahead. With just one game left against the New York Giants, many thought it was time to give Dak Prescott a break—but Jerry Jones has other plans.

In a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, the Cowboys owner was asked why Joe Milton isn’t getting a chance to play against the Giants, especially after draft picks were sacrificed to bring the former Patriots quarterback to the team.

“Well, what are we talking about? 30 reps? 40 reps? Last week of course was an aberration because we just didn’t have that many offensive reps, if he’d have been a defensive player he wouldn’t have had an opportunity to have that many snaps,” Jones started.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think it’s more important to have the continuity with what we’ve got, with our, relatively speaking, young offensive line. I’d like to see them go out on a strong note, and I would like to see Dak really continue to do some of the things that he’s done this year.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

“One thing that happened, and Schottenheimer had a lot to do with this, is that we put Dak in position to have the kind of year he had this year. So, getting the ball out quicker, doing things in the running game that takes the pressure, the hits, off Dak. Doing things like that, I think I wanna go up there [to New York] and practice that for us, but not practice because it’s the real deal.”

Advertisement

Prescott’s standout season

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones’ Cowboys have made surprising decision about Dak Prescott’s future with clear message on QB job

In the 2025 NFL season, Dak Prescott has been a dominant force for the Dallas Cowboys, leading the league with 4,482 passing yards. Through 16 games, he has thrown 30 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions, maintaining an efficient 71.9 QBR and a 99.9 passer rating.

Advertisement

His precision in the pocket is further highlighted by a 67.4% completion rate, solidifying his position as one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league this year.

The arrival of Joe Milton III in Dallas

Joe Milton III arrived in Dallas in April 2025 via a trade with the New England Patriots, who received a fifth-round pick in exchange for the strong-armed quarterback and a seventh-rounder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tasked with filling the backup role behind Dak Prescott, Milton has had a very limited impact on the field this season, recording just 110 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a handful of relief appearances. Despite his “cannon” of an arm, he remains a developmental project for the Cowboys’ coaching staff as they look toward his future potential.