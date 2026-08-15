Why isn’t Caleb Williams playing today for Bears vs Browns in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason?

The Chicago Bears will play their first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns but they will bench Caleb Williams.

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Preseason. However, there won’t be a Caleb Williams show, as the quarterback won’t suit up to play for the NFC North franchise.

The reason is simple. Ben Johnson, the Bears head coach, has opted to rest Caleb Williams and multiple other starters for this game vs. Browns. Johnson’s approach is to prioritize practice volume and health for the stars of the team. As for the Browns, will Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders play vs. Bears?

Hence, Tyson Bagent is likely to start vs. Browns, though veterans like Case Keenum could also see some snaps. The Bears also have rookie Miller Moss, who could try to impress after going undrafted.

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Caleb Williams’ spot on the Bears is secured

In the Browns’ case, Watson and Sanders are battling it out to see who’s the starter come regular season. For the Bears, this is not the case as Williams is firmly established as the QB1 of the team.

Caleb Williams overtime game-winning TD to DJ Moore against the Packers was named the NFL’s Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year.



One of the greatest plays in Bears history.

pic.twitter.com/F28nIMB6fJ — Dave (@davebftv) February 6, 2026

In 2025, Williams had 3,942 passing yards, alongside 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. However, his big debt is to improve his completion percentage, which was only a 58.1% last year. Williams also helped in the running game, adding 388 yards and three touchdowns with his legs.

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Bears’ preseason schedule

The Bears will face three AFC opponents during their preseason and two of them will be away from home. After a Soldier Field debut, they’ll travel to Cincinnati and then to Tennessee to finish their preseason endeavors.