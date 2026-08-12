Todd Monken reveals preseason plan for Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders as Browns’ starting QB remains undecided

Todd Monken has yet to decide who will be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback for the 2026 NFL season between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

Todd Monken has yet to decide who will be the starting quarterback between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, but he knows how he will approach the preseason games. Against the Chicago Bears, the Cleveland Browns will give one of them the first snaps, while their roles will be reversed in the second game.

“One’s going to start this week, the other’s going to start next week,” Monken said during his press conference. “I would like to see the quarterback play a half and get a two-minute [drive]. We’re going to do everything we can to try to get a two-minute, simulate that before the half. And we’re going to try to do the exact same thing the next week.”

It is clear that the Browns’ QB competition comes down to these two names. It will be a matter of seeing what conclusions Monken ultimately draws after the three preseason games.

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The first tests for Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns will tune up for the 2026 campaign with a three-game preseason slate, kicking off on the road against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, August 15. They will then return home to Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland to host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 22.

Deshaun Watson #4 and Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Cleveland Browns.

Finally, the Browns will wrap up their exhibition schedule at home with a Thursday night clash against the New England Patriots on August 27. The official season opener will be against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road on September 13.

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Can the Browns contend in the AFC North?

The Browns enter the 2026 season looking to re-establish themselves as genuine contenders in a brutal AFC North after a frustrating 2025 campaign where they finished last in the division with a 5–12 record. To climb back into contention, Cleveland must address offensive consistency, stabilize their quarterback situation, and maximize an elite defense. The Dawg Pound are aiming to break a two-year postseason drought, having last reached the playoffs in the 2023 season when they earned a Wild Card berth.

Cleveland’s QB room

While the discussion today is primarily focused on whether Watson or Sanders will be Cleveland’s starting quarterback, two other players could eventually get their opportunity. Sophomore Dillon Gabriel sits third on the depth chart, while Taylen Green is listed fourth.