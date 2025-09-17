Ben Johnson sends strong message to Caleb Williams, Bears players after 0–2 start to NFL season

The arrival of Ben Johnson as the new head coach of the Chicago Bears brought a sense of renewal to the franchise. However, the start of the NFL season has been far from ideal. Caleb Williams and his teammates have struggled to find their footing, and their current 0–2 record places them at the bottom of the NFC North.

“Our practice habits are yet to reflect a championship-caliber team,” the HC said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. The former Lions offensive coordinator knows that building a competitive team starts with the daily work inside the team’s facilities.

Ben Johnson expressed his dissatisfaction to the media regarding certain aspects of his roster — issues that will need to be addressed if the team hopes to start producing positive results on game days.

“We should be going to the football, finishing hard,” he said. “We talk about it all the time with the offensive players that our fundamentals, our finish, and our technique, they need to show up in walk-through, they need to show up on the practice field. That’s how it shows up on game day. Simple things of how do we properly block? How do we catch the ball? How do we block after the catch? Ball security and things like that.

“It’s the little things that you learn in youth league football that even at this level, they make a huge difference.”

A tough start to the season

After a highly anticipated start to the season, the Chicago Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams are off to a sluggish beginning, raising concerns among fans.

Following a disappointing home loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, the Bears suffered a crushing defeat on the road against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The pair of losses has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a promising season for Williams, and the team will need to make significant adjustments to turn their season around and meet expectations.

Time for a redemption

The NFL is a league that often offers second chances early in the season — and that’s something the Bears will need to capitalize on. These are the upcoming games Caleb Williams and his teammates will face:

vs Dallas Cowboys, September 21

@ Las Vegas Raiders, September 28

Bye Week

@ Washington Commanders, October 13

vs New Orleans Saints, October 19