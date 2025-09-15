NFL fines multiple Caleb Williams teammates after Bears’ winless start to 2025 season

The Chicago Bears are off to an undesirable start this season, sitting at 0-2 after their first two games of the 2025 NFL season. Their struggles on the field have put the team in a challenging position, and now they face additional scrutiny as key teammates of Caleb Williams have received fines from the league. These penalties add another layer of complexity to a rough opening for the Bears.

The NFL’s football operations department recently released the list of players fined for Week 1, which covers the Bears’ narrow 24-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. This official report highlights the specific infractions and the financial penalties imposed on players, showing how seriously the league enforces its rules even in the early stages of the season. For the Bears, it’s a reminder that discipline off the field matters just as much as performance on it.

Two Bears players were penalized for unnecessary roughness during the Week 1 matchup. Cole Kmet was the first, committing a leg whip in the fourth quarter at 9:46. The league issued him a fine of $17,389, demonstrating the NFL’s commitment to protecting players while maintaining the integrity of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second case involved Noah Sewell, who performed a hip-drop tackle in the third quarter at 12:45. He received a smaller fine of $6,174 for the infraction. The league imposes these penalties to protect players from unnecessary risk while preserving competitive balance and ensuring the game is played fairly for all teams.

Noah Sewell #44 of the Chicago Bears

Advertisement

How the NFL fine system works

NFL fines are based on a predetermined schedule outlined in the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), negotiated between the NFL and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). Each infraction has a fixed fine amount, which ensures that penalties are consistent and not influenced by a player’s salary or status within the team.

Advertisement

see also Ben Johnson sends strong warning to Bears about facing his former team, Dan Campbell’s Lions

The system uses a tiered structure: a first offense carries a specific fine, while repeated violations for the same infraction incur a higher penalty. This method guarantees fair and predictable discipline for all players. For example, unnecessary roughness fines, like those issued to Caleb Williams’ teammates, have a set amount for a first offense and an increased amount for repeat violations.

Advertisement

Players can be fined for a wide range of actions, including: