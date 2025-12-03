Ben Roethlisberger delivers strong statement on Mike Tomlin’s future with the Steelers

The current situation surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers has placed several of the team’s key figures under the microscope. Mike Tomlin is one of them, and his future has become a major talking point — including for Ben Roethlisberger.

Big Ben is one of the most respected voices when it comes to the team he once led to a Super Bowl title, and he didn’t hold back when talking about the head coach’s future. Roethlisberger believes it may be time for Tomlin to get a fresh start and pursue new challenges with another team.

“It’s being talked about around here a lot: Maybe it’s a clean-house time. Maybe it’s time,” the former QB said on his podcast. “I like Coach Tomlin. I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin. But maybe it’s best for him, too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Maybe a fresh start for him is what’s best. Whether that’s in the pros, maybe go be Penn State’s head coach. You know what he would do in Penn State? He would probably go win national championships. Because he’s a great recruiter.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with Ben Roethlisberger.

Advertisement

“Here’s what you don’t do: You don’t fire a guy like Coach Tomlin,” Roethlisberger also added. “He’s a Hall of Fame head coach, he’s respected. What you do is you come to an understanding and agreement, and it’s like, ‘Hey, listen, I think it’s probably best for both of us.’”

Advertisement

Could Tomlin be done as the Steelers’ head coach?

see also NFL insider reveals reason Steelers will not fire Mike Tomlin, involving Andy Reid and Chiefs

While nothing is certain regarding what will happen with Tomlin after this season, rumors are starting to swirl — including the possibility that he could step down after 19 years on the job.

Advertisement

The head coach has his team sitting at 6–6, and its playoff hopes remain alive, but if Pittsburgh fails to clinch a spot, his situation could become significantly more complicated.

Roethlisberger draws a parallel to Andy Reid’s situation

Continuing to share his thoughts on what should come next for Tomlin in Pittsburgh, Big Ben pointed to what happened with Andy Reid, who went on to enjoy one of the most successful stretches of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs after leaving the Eagles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think he might say it’s time for a fresh start,” Roethlisberger firmly stated. “Andy Reid, when he got let go in Philadelphia . . . do you think he for one minute regrets it? And now the Eagles have won since he left, and he’s won.”