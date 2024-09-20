NFL News: Bengals Daijahn Anthony makes surprising statement on Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Daijahn Anthony surprised at press conference by sharing a detail from his day-to-day life that relates to Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Cincinnati Bengals lost by one point to Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, but despite the result, rookie Daijahn Anthony was surprised to say he took away unforgettable memories of superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The rookie Anthony was the protagonist of the unfortunate play that led to the Chiefs‘ last-minute 26-25 win. At the last second, Ole Miss’ eighth pick committed defensive pass interference that ended with Harrison Butker’s field goal.

Despite the heartbreaking outcome, Anthony made a surprising statement that he has Mahomes and Kelce as his cell phone wallpaper. The declaration reveals his motivation to forget his mistake in the game and have a rematch against both players of the Chiefs, champions of the last two Super Bowls.

“The truth is I can’t wait to see them again, I have them on my smartphone to watch them every day,” confessed the Bengals safety. “I have a kind of slideshow on my screen, and I can click on them, like family members, and then they show up there too,” Anthony said. At the same time, he revealed that this is not the first time he has had a motivation on his phone’s lock screen.

Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs look on prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Daijahn Anthony’s atypical cell phone habit

Rookie Anthony said that he had previously put rivals on his cell phone wallpaper to motivate himself by watching them. He did it for Ole Miss Rebels bowl games. “I do it whenever we play a big game,” the Cincinnati Bengals safety detailed.

What’s next for the Cincinnati Bengals?

Cincinnati Bengals made a start to the season with two straight losses and are looking to win their first game in the 2024 NFL, but have significant challenges in the immediate future.

