The NFL boasts several top-tier quarterbacks today, with Patrick Mahomes widely regarded as the best by many fans. However, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman has a different perspective, choosing another signal-caller as his preferred player.

A few years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs made a franchise-altering decision. The AFC West team selected Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, unaware of just how transformative the quarterback would become for their organization.

In seven seasons, the former Texas Tech standout has already secured three Super Bowl titles. While many consider him the best quarterback in the league, some, including Troy Aikman, have a different opinion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Troy Aikman names his favorite current NFL quarterback, and it’s not Patrick Mahomes

When the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes, few could have predicted he would evolve into one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. With three Vince Lombardi trophies to his name, Mahomes is on track to add even more accolades in the coming years.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs becomes a free agent

Mahomes has revolutionized the Chiefs’ fortunes and solidified their status as perennial contenders. Despite his undeniable talent, not everyone considers him the best, including legendary figures like Troy Aikman.

Advertisement

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, a three-time Super Bowl champion himself, is no stranger to recognizing greatness. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006, Aikman’s insights into the quarterback position carry significant weight.

Advertisement

Recently, Aikman not only named his favorite current NFL quarterback but also shared who might be his favorite player of all time. Surprisingly, the Cowboys legend did not choose Patrick Mahomes, instead opting for another AFC standout: Joe Burrow.

Joe Burrow, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He (Joe Burrow), without question, is my favorite quarterback in the NFL,” Aikman told 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic. “Maybe my favorite player of all-time, for that matter. … I just love everything about him, especially in today’s NFL where you just don’t see these types of players. He’s an old-school quarterback. He could’ve played in the ’90s. … I don’t know if he’s the best quarterback in the game today; obviously you’ve got Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, but [Burrow] throws with anticipation better than anybody currently playing the game.”

Has any NFL team achieved a three-peat?

While Aikman may favor Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes has the chance to accomplish something no player in NFL history has managed. The Chiefs’ star quarterback is vying for another Super Bowl title, a feat that would set unprecedented records.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs confirm another reunion to help Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes repeat Super Bowl title

The Chiefs are currently back-to-back champions and aiming for a historic three-peat. No team has ever won the Super Bowl three consecutive times, and achieving this milestone would undoubtedly bolster Patrick Mahomes’ case as the greatest of all time.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this season? Will the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE