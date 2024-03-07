Bill Belichick and Peyton Manning were part of one of the greatest rivalries in the history of the NFL. For several years, the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts treated us to legendary matchups.

Undoubtedly, those duels reached its peak in the playoffs with games which have become all-time classics. That even happened when Manning went to Denver and led the Broncos to the Super Bowl.

Of course, Tom Brady was the other key factor giving the Patriots six championships before his departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, in a shocking turn of events, Bill and Peyton could work together.

Bill Belichick and Peyton Manning could join forces

According to a report from The Athletic, Omaha Productions want to sign Bill Belichick as an analyst for their projects toward the 2024 season. Although there hasn’t been any confirmation, the big target is Monday Night Football.

In the last few years, Peyton and Eli Manning have been a success with their alternate broadcast in ESPN2. Now, they could be joined by Bill Belichick to deliver an amazing option for NFL fans.

If that wasn’t enough, Nick Saban is also rumored to be in play for that new ‘Manningcast’. It’s important to remember that the legendary head coach just announced his retirement from college football with Alabama.