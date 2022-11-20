The Buffalo Bills are having a tough time in the 2022 season, but they have one of the best quarterbacks available and now he set a big record after five seasons.

The Bills enter Week 11 with a painful losing streak, but that's not going to stop Josh Allen and the offensive line from wanting to get back on playoff track.

The most recent win for the Bills, before Week 11, was against the Green Bay Packers 27-17 at home, that game was epic and perfect to show the world why the Bills are considered favorites in 2022.

Josh Allen has had a few issues between Weeks 9 and 10, with the Bills losing to the Jets 17-20 and the Vikings 30-33 (OT) and critics pointing out that Allen was mostly to blame.

What record is Josh Allen sharing with Cam Newton?

Josh Allen is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL and in the last five years he has shown talent like no other, and the best thing is that after a recent touchdown pass against the Cleveland Browns (Week 11) he becomes, along Cam Newton, the second player with the most Touchdowns in his first five seasons for a total of 160 TDs. The stats were mentioned by @fieldyates.

Allen’s 160 touchdowns breakdown:

- 124 passing touchdowns (counting only one at the Browns game in Week 11)

- 35 rushing touchdowns

- 1 receiving touchdown

Since 2018 the Bills have been using Josh Allen as quarterback, only during his first season in 2018 did he finish with a losing record of 5-6 (Allen was not the starter). From 2019 to 2021 his season ended with a winning record, and it is likely that in 2022 he will also close the season with a good record.