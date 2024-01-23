Sunday night was a nightmare for Tyler Bass. The Bills kicker missed a field goal that would have tied the game against the Chiefs. However, the team’s fans are not mad at all; they are showing their support to him in a very wholesome way.

The Bills live an absolut nightmare while facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs. In this year’s Divisional Round, they lost to Kansas City at Buffalo, marking another failure for Josh Allen against the AFC West team.

Unfortunately, Tyler Bass couldn’t assist his team in a crucial moment. The kicker missed a field goal that would have tied the score, and he faced huge criticism afterward.

Bills and Chiefs fans show their support for Tyler Bass with an amazing gesture

The Bills are already planning for the 2024 NFL season. Despite having the home advantage in the Divisional Round, they were unable to overcome the Chiefs, who are determined to secure back-to-back titles this year.

In the fourth quarter and with the score 27-24 for the Chiefs, the Bills’ offense was not able to score a touchdown to take the lead. They trusted Tyler Bass for a field goal attempt, but unfortunately the kicker missed the chance.

Clearly, the kicker felt responsible despite his teammates’ support. Josh Allen, the star quarterback of the Bills, expressed that they should never have put Bass in that scenario and that the entire team shares the blame.

However, the criticisim towards Bass was hard. The kicker had to close all his social media accounts to avoid any harmful comments, but now he’s facing a lot of support from both Bills and Chiefs fans.

The Ten Lives Club, a cat rescue shelter near Bass, took to social media to defend the player. They posted on Instagram, “Tyler doesn’t deserve any of the hate he’s receiving. He’s an excellent football player and an even better person who took the time to help our organization and rescue cats last year. Leave our friend alone.”

The post resonated with fans, who promptly expressed their support for the kicker. According to The Washington Post, the Ten Lives Club has received over $90,000 in donations since then, with contributions coming from both Bills Mafia and Chiefs Kingdom.

Which were Tyler Bass’ stats in 2023?

Tyler Bass is one of the most accurate kickers in the league. He joined the Bills in 2020, arriving as the 188th overall pick. Unfortunately, his 2023 season was definitely not the best.

In the 17 games of the regular season, Bass had 29 field goal attempts and made 24, resulting in a field goal percentage of 82.8%, his second-lowest to date. Over four years, he has missed only 19 field goals in the regular season.