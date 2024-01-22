Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have faced the Kansas City Chiefs four times in the regular season in the Patrick Mahomes era. He’s won three of those. However, he has yet to beat them when it matters the most.

Allen has been on the losing end of some heartbreakers. He’s 0-3 in the postseason against Mahomes and his team, with all games being instant classics. One of them even forced the league to change overtime rules so both teams could have at least one possession.

The worst part about this is that Allen has absolutely balled out in each and every single one of those losses, last night’s included. Then again, it feels like they just cannot find a way to get over the hump, and the talented QB has had enough already.

Josh Allen Says The Season Was A Failure

“It sucks,” Allen said after the game. “Losing sucks. Losing to them, losing to anybody at home sucks. Here, there, it doesn’t matter. Losing sucks. I don’t know what else to say.”

When asked about what needs to change for them to finally be able to beat the Bills, Allen admitted it was just a matter of getting the job done. In hindsight, it’s hard to think of anything they could’ve done better to win this game:

“I don’t think it’s a big change,” Allen said. “I think it’s just, again, we’ve got to find a way to score one more point than they do. And every season, if you don’t win, it’s a failed season. That’s the nature of the business. There’s one happy team at the end of the season, really. And when it’s not you and you’re so close, it sucks.”

Bills fans and players are heartbroken alike. Losing a game on a missed field goal is one of the worst possible feelings, especially when you have a reliable kicker and it’s not even that far.

This team has been cursed with two field goals going wide right, and it seems like you just can’t make these things up. The table was set for them to finally get back at their nemesis, but they’ll now have to wait another year.